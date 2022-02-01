Will You Help Violet Find a Home on Cape Cod?

Meet Violet, a beautiful 3 year old gray tiger cat! She was transferred from the ASPCA in New York and is excited for a more quite Cape lifestyle! She can be a bit shy at first but once you spend a few moments with her, you’ll see how sweet she really is. She loves to roll into pets and is quite the purr-machine! She previously lived with another cat and young children but that was a bit too much activity for her so we are looking for a home where she can be the queen of the castle. She is also on the chunkier side so she’s looking for someone who can give her the extra play time that she needs to shed some extra weight. If you’re interested in adopting a furry companion, head to mspca.org to fill out an inquiry today!

Looking for a Pet?

The MSPCA Cape Cod has dogs and cats that need good homes! Please visit their location in Centerville! Each week, CapeCod.com, in conjunction with 99.9 the Q, picks an animal and tries to help find a home for that animal. See below for all the animals that we’ve helped and that are available still!