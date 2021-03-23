Will You Help Willam Belli and Kim Chi Find a Home on Cape Cod?

Are you looking for a fierce bun to spice up your quarantine? Then meet Willam Belli and Kim Chi! These handsome Himalayans are about a year old and want to be adopted separately. Willam Belli is Kim Chi’s father, and they were housed together until Willam starting picking on Kim. With a creamy white body and chocolate pointed ears and feet, Himalayan rabbits closely resemble Siamese cats. Himalayans are known for being laid back and easy going for handling. They are also very smart and can be taught tricks using a clicker. Willam and Kim haven’t started clicker training, but I’m sure they would love this type of enrichment at home! As for personality, Kim is more outgoing and will hop right up to new people and try to chew their shoe laces. Willam on the other hand is more timid. In general, bunnies don’t like being held. However, they love it when you sit on the floor with and get down to their level for pets. The adoption fee for a bunny is $85. If you’re interested in either bunny, go to mspca.org to fill out an adoption inquiry!

