Will You Help Yoda Find a Home on Cape Cod?

Meet Yoda! He may not be a little green guy from a galaxy far, far away but he is old and wise like him. Don’t let his age fool you though because he is a spry old soul! He loves to play and to eat lots of snacks. He has a great history living with cats and has never lived with a dog, but we think he would do just fine with either after a slow introduction. This senior boy seems to be hard of hearing or deaf so he’d probably be overwhelmed living with smaller children but could do well with older ones!

Interested in adding a Jedi Master to your home? Head to mspca.org/adopt to fill out an inquiry today!



