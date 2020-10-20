Will You Help Zeus Find a Home Here on the Cape?

Zeus is a 10 year old, domestic shorthair, neutered male. As you can tell from his picture, Zeus is a special boy and has only one eye. He was originally brought to the MSPCA because he was suffering from serious eye issues and his owner couldn’t afford to bring him to the vet. Now he is ready to find a new home! Zeus is super friendly and loves to be pet! We don’t know much about his past except that he spent a lot of time outside. However now that his sight is limited to one eye, he can no longer go out on adventures. Zeus has been very content remaining indoors here at the adoption center so we think he’ll be happy to retire to an indoor-only lifestyle. He is very affectionate and loves people. We do not know how he is around other cats or dogs. The eye that was removed was cancerous, but the vet team believes that all of the cancer has been removed and there is no evidence that the cancer has spread. His adoption fee is $200. If you are interested in learning more about Zeus, please email capeadoptions@mspca.org and tell us a little bit about your household.

