Will You Help Zouwu Find a Home on Cape Cod?

Meet Zouwu! This 4 year old ferret is sweet and loves to hang out with you and take long naps in the sun.

Ferrets are highly active and incredibly goofy animals. Much like a young child, ferrets can get themselves into a lot of trouble! As such the home needs to be ferret-proofed, they even fit through spaces larger than the diameter of a quarter! Although ferrets can get into lots of mischief they can be incredibly fun and entertaining companions. Ferrets are carnivores and must receive a high-protein diet.

We recommend a large solid floored, multi-level cage similar to those made for ferrets or chinchillas. The cage should include houses or other structures for the ferret to hide in. Ferrets can be litterbox trained and we highly recommend it as they can be quite messy.

The needs of each ferret are unique and if you have questions about the right type of enclosure for the ferret you are interested in, please let us know in your inquiry! We are happy to provide guidance and advice.

* If you think you are a good fit and would like to learn more, please click on the blue Inquire link above and fill out the form, or submit an inquiry at mspca.org/capeadopt. If you just want to browse in person feel free to stop by during our open hours.



Looking for a Pet?

The MSPCA Cape Cod has dogs and cats that need good homes! Please visit their location in Centerville! Each week, CapeCod.com, in conjunction with 99.9 the Q, picks an animal and tries to help find a home for that animal. See below for all the animals that we’ve helped and that are available still!