Seaside Le Mans to Provide $100,000 For Local Nonprofits

MASHPEE – Although the Seaside Le Mans race did not take place this year, money raised for the event is still being donated to local nonprofit organizations.

A total of $100,000 will be donated to this year’s beneficiaries and their charitable causes: the Cape Cod Baseball League, Cape Cod Healthcare, the Cape Cod Military Support Foundation, the Cape Cod Museum of Natural History, and Cape Kid Meals.

Race Director Kelsey Ellis said she has been amazed by the generosity shown by Cape Cod residents and businesses who have donated, even after the 20th iteration of the event was called off due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“To be able to be part of that community that’s all working together at this time has just been really beneficial,” Ellis said, “and it’s really all thanks to the sponsors and local business community that made a donation this year.”

Ellis said the beneficiaries have demonstrated flexibility in their charity during the virus outbreak, and money could be used to address issues brought on by the pandemic.

Even if race day, which was set for earlier this month, would’ve provided ideal racing weather at Mashpee Commons, Ellis said that the Seaside Le Mans was able to accomplish its major goal this year despite the circumstances.

“To have people still step up and give–knowing that 100% of these donations would go to these five beneficiaries–that was great,” Ellis said.

While they are taking things day-by-day, Ellis said that she and the race planning team are looking forward to hopefully holding the Seaside Le Mans in person once again in 2021.