Eleven Acres of Cape Cod Land Put on Market by Billionaire for $16 Million

OSTERVILLE – Bill Koch has put eleven acres of land on Cape Cod on the market for $16 million dollars.

The founder of Oxbow Carbon and son of Koch Industries founder listed the lot, but is also allowing buyers to divide the five parcels up individually for between $3 million and $3.5 million each.

Owner of approximately 40 acres in the area, including a compound in Osterville on the water with five houses, Koch’s Oyster Harbors estate is on the waterfront, but the five lots are not.

The average sale price of a non-waterfront home in Oyster Harbor ranges from $3 million to $6 million.