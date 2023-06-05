You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Eleven Acres of Cape Cod Land Put on Market by Billionaire for $16 Million

June 5, 2023

OSTERVILLE – Bill Koch has put eleven acres of land on Cape Cod on the market for $16 million dollars.

The founder of Oxbow Carbon and son of Koch Industries founder listed the lot, but is also allowing buyers to divide the five parcels up individually for between $3 million and $3.5 million each.

Owner of approximately 40 acres in the area, including a compound in Osterville on the water with five houses, Koch’s Oyster Harbors estate is on the waterfront, but the five lots are not.

The average sale price of a non-waterfront home in Oyster Harbor ranges from $3 million to $6 million.

About Zachary Clapp

Zack is a graduate from Cape Cod Community College who is an avid sports fan and loves everything radio.  Zack joined the CapeCod.com NewsCenter in 2023.


