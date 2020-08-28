118 Employees Laid Off by Cape Cod Healthcare

HYANNIS – Cape Cod Healthcare (CCHC) has laid off 118 employees in response to the financial impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The announcement was made by President and CEO Michael Lauf Friday morning.

CCHC originally furloughed 595 employees in May due to reduced patient volumes and financial losses associated with the pandemic, including restrictions on elective surgeries.

Of that number, 477 employees have been recalled as volumes slowly returned.

The remaining 118 full time positions, which Lauf said includes eight senior leadership positions, have been permanently eliminated.

“This is an extremely difficult decision to make as Cape Cod Healthcare values each and every one of our employees,” said Lauf in a statement released after the announcement conference call.

Falmouth Hospital, Cape Cod Hospital, and the Visiting Nurse Association will be affected by the layoffs, according to Lauf.

CCHC will also be extending its 10% salary reduction for senior executives implemented in fiscal year 2020 into fiscal year 2021.

“We’re planning for the future. We’re still going to be a strong, independent, health system whose mission is to take incredible care of people,” said Lauf on the announcement call.