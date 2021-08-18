Veterans Group Benefits From Falmouth Road Race Fundraiser

FALMOUTH – Team Big Nick Runners raised over $11,000 for Cape Cod veterans at last week’s Falmouth Road Race.

The money raised will allow more veterans to take part in the Sandy Neck 4 Vets program which aids in the emotional healing process of recovering from war by providing veterans with a beautiful place of relaxation and comfort.

Eighteen runners banded together at the forty-ninth running of the event to raise the money in honor of US Marine Corporal Nicholas G. Xiarhos.

The Nicholas G. Xiarhos Memorial Foundation was established for its namesake after he died in combat rescuing his fellow marines.

The foundation purchases year-round off-road beach permits toe Sandy Neck Beach in West Barnstable for veterans and Gold Star families.

All who would like to participate in the program should contact the Veterans Counseling Center in Hyannis.

Monetary contributions can be sent to the Nickolas G. Xiarhos Memorial Foundation at 261 Whites Path in South Yarmouth.