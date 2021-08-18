You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Veterans Group Benefits From Falmouth Road Race Fundraiser

Veterans Group Benefits From Falmouth Road Race Fundraiser

August 18, 2021

FALMOUTH – Team Big Nick Runners raised over $11,000 for Cape Cod veterans at last week’s Falmouth Road Race.

The money raised will allow more veterans to take part in the Sandy Neck 4 Vets program which aids in the emotional healing process of recovering from war by providing veterans with a beautiful place of relaxation and comfort.

Eighteen runners banded together at the forty-ninth running of the event to raise the money in honor of US Marine Corporal Nicholas G. Xiarhos.

The Nicholas G. Xiarhos Memorial Foundation was established for its namesake after he died in combat rescuing his fellow marines.

The foundation purchases year-round off-road beach permits toe Sandy Neck Beach in West Barnstable for veterans and Gold Star families.

All who would like to participate in the program should contact the Veterans Counseling Center in Hyannis.

Monetary contributions can be sent to the Nickolas G. Xiarhos Memorial Foundation at 261 Whites Path in South Yarmouth.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: , , , ,
About Maura MacDonald

Maura recently graduated college with a degree in political science and a passion for all things media. She also enjoys writing when not in the NewsCenter, working on projects such as her novel and music, and spending time with her dog.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 