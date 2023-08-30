$18 Million Awarded in Workforce Development Grants

BARNSTABLE – As Cape Cod continues to look for ways to improve the regional workforce, the state recently announced over $18 million in grants, provided by MassCEC, that will support an expanded clean energy workforce.

In total, 44 awardees will receive funding to help improve important industries, which Lieutenant Governor Kim Driscoll spoke enthusiastically about during the Pipefitters Local 537 in Dorchester.

“We’ve got grants in three programs. Equity Workforce, Minority- and Women-Owned Business Enterprises, and Offshore Wind Works. They support training programs that will lead to well paying jobs that are equitable and accessible to all of our residents,” Driscoll said.

The belief of the Healey Administration is that a strong, skilled, inclusive workforce is essential to achieving the Commonwealth’s climate goals in 2030 and 2050.

Driscoll also spoke about the potential of Unions expanding and diversifying their ranks with the grants and other organizations who can change the lives of many residents.

“Community Colleges helping to retrain fossil fuel workers into clean energy jobs. Think about that, rescaling, upscaling, we’ve got a whole lot of folks who are already skilled and we just need to pivot a little bit in this particular area,” said Driscoll.

The Healey-Driscoll Administration is supporting growth in Massachusetts’ clean energy industry as earlier this year, Governor Healey announced Clean Energy Innovation Career Pathways for high school students.

An expanded description of awards can be found on their website.