18th Annual Boys and Girls Club Child & Family Fair Set for Wednesday

MASHPEE – The 18th Annual Child & Family Fair will be held Wednesday at the Boys & Girls Club of Cape Cod.

The event will be hosted by Boys & Girls Club of Cape Cod Executive Director Ruth Provost and will feature information, handouts, and children’s activities from over 20 different Cape nonprofits that serve children and families.

“This is a great opportunity to learn about the resources available for Cape Cod children,” Provost said.

“You can find many local support organizations in one place, which makes it easy for families to connect with them and learn more about what’s available right here on the Cape. We have booths from all types of services, from early childcare and youth education programs, to substance abuse prevention, pediatric health, parent education programs, and everything in between.”

The fair will feature kid’s carnival games in the gym, including a moonwalk bounce house, and hands on learning activities for children.

Parents are encouraged to attend the event with their children.

A light bulb coloring contest that is open to all ages will also be held during the event with prizes awarded for categories such as the most colorful or most original.

“We are so pleased to have all these people come and provide services and information about what they’re doing and kids activities,” continued Provost.

“We’re really hoping that parents will come in with their children and spend an hour or two going through the booths, doing some of the activities, and just learning a little bit more about what’s available here on Cape Cod.”

This year’s special “Lights On Award” will go to Mashpee Human Services Director, Gail Wilson, for her work on substance Use Prevention.

Attending Organizations include; The Barnstable County Human Services; The Barnstable County Regional Substance Abuse Council; Barnstable County Sheriff’s Office – Drug Education for Schools and Communities; Big Brothers Big Sisters of Cape Cod & the Islands; Boys & Girls Club of Cape Cod; The Cape Cod Neighborhood Support Coalition; Cape & Islands District Attorney’s Office; Cape & Islands Workforce Board Youth Council; Cape Cod Women, Infants & Children’s; Children’s Cove; Community Health Center of Cape Cod; The Enough Abuse Campaign; Foster – MA Department of Children and Families; Grandparents Raising Grandchildren; Independence House; Mashpee Human Services; NAMI Cape & Islands; The National Marine Life Center; The Parent Information Network; YMCA After School Programs; and Youth Street Reach.

The Family Fair is set for this afternoon from 4:30 to 6 p.m. at the Boys $ Girls Club of Cape Cod, located at 31 Frank E. Hicks Drive, off of Route 151 in Mashpee.

For further information, visit Boysgirlsclubcapecod.org.