DENNIS – The 19-year-old from Medfield facing charges related to the Dennis boat crash that led to the death of a teen girl from Sherborn has pleaded not guilty.

David Sullivan was arraigned on charges including the of Death of a person caused by operating a vessel under the influence of alcohol, possessing false RMV documents, and other related charges.

The crash happened in July and injured two other individuals. Sullivan is due back in court in December.