Two Designs to be Presented for Future of Provincetown’s Motta Field

PROVINCETOWN – Two concept designs for the future look of Motta Field in Provincetown will be unveiled at a public meeting on February 8.

Residents will be able to review and comment on the two designs, as well as get an update on the overall progress of the project between the town and its consulting firm.

The field has been the primary venue for local high school and youth sports for 70 years.

The design plan aims to provide a safe recreational resource for the entire community, as well as address accessibility concerns, according to town officials.

The meeting will be held at 6:30 at Fisherman’s Hall located at 12 Winslow Street, with remote attendance available.

The town’s official page on the project, including a QR code for registering for the meeting remotely, can be found here.