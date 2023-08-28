$20 Million Budgeted for MassReconnect Scholarship Program

HYANNIS – The Massachusetts FY24 state budget includes $20 million to launch the MassReconnect Scholarship Program to expand college access.

John Cox, President of Cape Cod Community College. said the state recognizes the importance of higher education in the lives of residents.

“For those folks that are eligible, which is the student 25 and older with no degree, taking a minimum of six credits. The state and commonwealth will take care of the tuition and fees,” said Cox.

Other stipulations of the program include being a resident of Massachusetts for at least one year, having earned a high school diploma or equivalent with no postsecondary degree, and having submitted an application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA).

This program will empower students to complete their education and pursue training for in-demand jobs across many industries, which President Cox believes is just what the region needs.

“With this mechanism in place through MassReconnect, we’re able to offer the free community college classes to all of the programs that we have on campus. We’re able to really push down the cost to students,” Cox said.

MassReconnect funds free community college certificates and degrees including all costs related to tuition, fees, books, and supplies.

The program will also cover the Expected Family Contribution calculated in the FAFSA, ensuring free access to public community colleges.