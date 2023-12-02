200,000 Gallons of Nuclear Wastewater Evaporated at Pilgrim Power Station

PLYMOUTH – While debate continues over how Holtec International can dispose of about one million gallons of wastewater from the Pilgrim Nuclear Power Station Decommissioning Process, about 200,000 gallons have already been evaporated.

Heaters had been installed in the plant to facilitate regular operations during colder months and the evaporation is the result of natural processes, said Holtec Representatives.

They said that there are no concrete plans yet on how to handle the water, and the evaporation is not an officially chosen method.

They were recently denied permits by the state Department of Environmental Protection that would have potentially allowed them to discharge the wastewater into the Cape Cod Bay, which they said they have plans to appeal.

Holtec International officials have stated that they are following all legal regulations in the decommissioning of the Pilgrim station.