You are here: Home / NewsCenter / 2021 Boston Pops on Nantucket Postponed to 2022

2021 Boston Pops on Nantucket Postponed to 2022

June 11, 2021

 

NANTUCKET – The Nantucket Cottage Hospital (NCH) has announced the postponement of the Boston Pops on Nantucket celebration.

The event, set to have its 25 Anniversary this summer, has now been postponed to 2022 due to financial difficulties being faced by the island.

Next year’s concert is hoped to take place on August 13.

The Boston Pops on Nantucket is put on in support of the Nantucket Cottage Hospital.

“It has been a difficult 15 months for NCH, and the loss of financial support from the Pops presents another real challenge,” said President and CEO of Nantucket Cottage Hospital Gary Shaw.

Featuring the Boston Pops Esplanade Orchestra, the event often draws many visitors and residents to Nantucket’s Jetties Beach.

Last year’s celebration was under an hour and done virtually with the Boston Pops Esplanade Orchestra, a newly created virtual piece, and a recorded fireworks show.

A video message honoring local heroes was also included.

The hospital made sure to express gratefulness for their donors in the statement, and preparing for next year’s show.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: , , ,
About Maura MacDonald

Maura recently graduated college with a degree in political science and a passion for all things media. She also enjoys writing when not in the NewsCenter, working on projects such as her novel and music, and spending time with her dog.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 