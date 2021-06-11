2021 Boston Pops on Nantucket Postponed to 2022

NANTUCKET – The Nantucket Cottage Hospital (NCH) has announced the postponement of the Boston Pops on Nantucket celebration.

The event, set to have its 25 Anniversary this summer, has now been postponed to 2022 due to financial difficulties being faced by the island.

Next year’s concert is hoped to take place on August 13.

The Boston Pops on Nantucket is put on in support of the Nantucket Cottage Hospital.

“It has been a difficult 15 months for NCH, and the loss of financial support from the Pops presents another real challenge,” said President and CEO of Nantucket Cottage Hospital Gary Shaw.

Featuring the Boston Pops Esplanade Orchestra, the event often draws many visitors and residents to Nantucket’s Jetties Beach.

Last year’s celebration was under an hour and done virtually with the Boston Pops Esplanade Orchestra, a newly created virtual piece, and a recorded fireworks show.

A video message honoring local heroes was also included.

The hospital made sure to express gratefulness for their donors in the statement, and preparing for next year’s show.