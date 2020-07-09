Cape League Releases 2021 Season Schedule

HYANNIS – While there will be no Cape Cod Baseball League games played this summer, officials from the league have released their 2021 schedule.

Amateur talents from across the country will return to the area to showcase their skills for fans and scouts alike beginning on June 12, 2021.

All 10 teams will be in action to welcome the league back on that day, including to Cotuit Kettleers, who will begin their championship title defense at home against the Wareham Gatemen.

Wareham will be hosting the annual Home Run Contest and All-Star Game on July 24. Spillane Field in Wareham was originally slated to host the event this season.

The playoffs will begin on August 3.

To view the entire 2021 Cape Cod Baseball League schedule, click here.