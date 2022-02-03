Habitat for Humanity Gearing up for 2022 ‘Blitz Build’

FALMOUTH – Habitat for Humanity of Cape Cod and The Home Builders and Remodelers of Cape Cod are getting ready for their 2022 “Blitz Build.”

The goal is to create an affordable home for a local family and raise awareness of the Cape Cod housing crisis will take place during the week of September 19, 2022.

The fifth build of its kind, the project will bring hundreds of HBRACC members and homebuilding professionals together to build a three-bedroom ranch in Willett Way in Falmouth.

The ranch is one of ten affordable houses being built on a 5.5 acre site purchased by Habitat for Humanity using funds from the Town of Falmouth Community Preservation Act.

“We are hugely grateful that the HBRACC members continue to enthusiastically embrace the challenge of fully funding and then building a Habitat home in just 5 days,” said Habitat for Humanity President and CEO Wendy Cullinan.

“Aside from the opportunity it offers to the local family purchasing it, the blitz home has served to build awareness of the tremendous affordable housing need here on Cape Cod.”

By, Matthew Tomlinson, CapeCod.com NewsCenter