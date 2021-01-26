$235 Million Recovered in Criminal and Civil Actions

HYANNIS – Crime victims and the United States government received a large sum of money this year in legal actions.

Over $235 million was collected in the Fiscal Year 2020 by the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

The money was accumulated through criminal and civil actions and was returned to crime victims, taxpayers, and the government.

The total amount recovered throughout the United States was over $8 billion.

It is within the job of the U.S. Attorney’s Offices to ensure that this money is collected and distributed to the proper places.

Maura MacDonald, CapeCod.com NewsCenter