2nd Man Pleads Guilty in Martha’s Vineyard ATM Skimming Scam

August 18, 2021

BOSTON (AP) – A Bulgarian man has pleaded guilty to his role in a scheme to create counterfeit ATM cards that were then used to steal money from other people’s bank accounts.

Federal prosecutors said Tuesday that Anatoli Mitrev pleaded guilty Monday in federal court in Boston to conspiracy to commit access device fraud. He faces 8 1/2 years at sentencing scheduled for October 19.

Prosecutors say Mitrev and another man installed skimmers and cameras on two Martha’s Vineyard bank ATMs in the summer of 2013. Mitrev’s accomplice was sentenced to 30 months in prison in May and ordered to pay $200,000 in restitution.

From The Associated Press

