$3.8 Million in State Grants Announced for Waterfront Projects

CHATHAM – The state recently announced $3.8 million in Seaport Economic Council Grants to support nine projects across eight communities.

The grants will go towards supporting working waterfronts, local tourism, coastal, resilience, maritime innovation, and the Commonwealth’s Blue Economy.

In total, the council has awarded about $57 million in grants to 48 communities since it’s re-launch in 2015.

“Our administration is proud to invest a total of $57 million in the Commonwealth’s unique maritime assets, supporting a wide variety of projects located in more than half of our coastal communities,” said Governor Charlie Baker.

“From modernizing infrastructure to improving resilience and expanding capacity, these investments ensure that our coastal assets will continue to support our maritime industries and position these key sectors for success long into the future.”

The Falmouth Economic Development and Industrial Corporation will receive $197,063 for the Massachusetts Ocean Sensor Testbed (MOST) as part of the grant funding.

The Town of Chatham will also benefit, receiving $400,000 for the design and permitting for waterfront improvements at the municipal fish pier.

$1 million will also go to the Town of Plymouth for the rehabilitation of Town Wharf bulkhead and pier structure, as well as boardwalk in Plymouth Harbor.