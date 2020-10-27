New Solar Projects Save Energy Costs Across Cape

YARMOUTH – The Cape and Vineyard Electric Cooperative has partnered with Distributed Solar Development to bring three solar projects to Cape Cod communities.

The solar solutions being installed by CVEC and DSD include the Captains Golf Course in Brewster, the Sandwich Police Department and Monomoy High School.

The solar solutions are expected to save more than $100,000 on annual energy costs across the three locations, as well as offset nearly 900 metric tons of carbon emissions, said the organizations.

“CVEC currently manages 32 megawatts of renewable energy installed for our members. The three projects announced here herald the addition of another 20 megawatts CVEC will be adding to the Cape & Islands’ renewable energy portfolio, providing significant cost savings and critically needed lowering of emissions,” said Liz Argo, Executive Director at CVEC, in a statement.

CVEC currently counts 24 municipalities in the southeastern Massachusetts among its members.

Work on both the new carport solar canopy over the parking lot of the Captains Golf Course and the two canopies extending over the station parking lot at the Sandwich Police Department are expected to be finished within the next few months.

Monomoy High School’s rooftop solar system has already been installed and will produce 282,200 kWh per year and save the school $40,000.