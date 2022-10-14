You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Annualn RFK Tournament Raises Money for Human Rights

Annualn RFK Tournament Raises Money for Human Rights

October 14, 2022

CCB MEDIA ARCHIVE PHOTO
From Left: Congressman Steny Hoyer, Ethel Kennedy, Dan Aykroyd, Kerry Kennedy, Bill Murray and Martin Sheen pose as a team at the 26th Annual Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Golf Tournament.

HYANNIS – The 33rd annual Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Golf Tournament will raise money for human rights initiatives around the world on Friday.

Kerry Kennedy, President of the organization, said funds raised by the star-studded event benefits efforts like a lawsuit in Columbia for the death of a journalist.

“We just won the first case in the history of Latin America holding a government accountable for the assassination of an LGBTQ person—in this case, a transgender activist from Honduras,” said Kennedy.

The organization is also funding efforts on immigration issues, farm workers rights, and criminal justice reform, said Kennedy. 

“This year, we were able to stop three new prisons from being built in Alabama because of the history of that state targeting people of color who are living in poverty.”

Past participants in the tournament include Bill Murray, Chris Tucker, Dennis Haysbert, and Morning Joe’s Mika Brzezinski.

The Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights website can be found here.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: ,
About Grady Culhane

Grady Culhane is a Cape Cod native currently living in Eastham. He studied media communications at Cape Cod Community College and joined the CapeCod.com News Center in 2019.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 