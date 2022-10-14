Annualn RFK Tournament Raises Money for Human Rights

HYANNIS – The 33rd annual Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Golf Tournament will raise money for human rights initiatives around the world on Friday.

Kerry Kennedy, President of the organization, said funds raised by the star-studded event benefits efforts like a lawsuit in Columbia for the death of a journalist.

“We just won the first case in the history of Latin America holding a government accountable for the assassination of an LGBTQ person—in this case, a transgender activist from Honduras,” said Kennedy.

The organization is also funding efforts on immigration issues, farm workers rights, and criminal justice reform, said Kennedy.

“This year, we were able to stop three new prisons from being built in Alabama because of the history of that state targeting people of color who are living in poverty.”

Past participants in the tournament include Bill Murray, Chris Tucker, Dennis Haysbert, and Morning Joe’s Mika Brzezinski.

The Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights website can be found here.