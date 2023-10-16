41st Annual Hyannis Chamber of Commerce Meeting Set

HYANNIS – The Greater Hyannis Chamber of Commerce will host their 41st annual meeting, this year with a tropical theme, on Tuesday, October 24 at 5 p.m.

The chamber is asking attendees to put on their favorite tropical beach attire and join them for a themed “Tiki Twilight Celebration” featuring beach music from The McMurphy’s and a Polynesian menu.

Food on the menu will include Huli Huli Chicken, Braised Pot Roast Hawaiian Style, and Mango and Cream Parfaits.

The event will also feature the annual business awards and reviewing of the chamber’s 2023 activities, program of work, and initiatives for the upcoming year.

Award categories include Business of the Year, Small Business of the Year, the Henry C. Farnham Unsung Hero Award, and the JFK Community Service Award.

There will also be awards given for the best beach attire as the Chamber asks participants to “dress to tropical impress”.

Donations will be accepted for the American Red Cross Southeastern Chapter during the event.

The cocktail hour begins at 5 p.m., followed by dinner and the awards presentation.