You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / Cape Cod Community College to Receive Stop & Shop Donation

Cape Cod Community College to Receive Stop & Shop Donation

October 20, 2021

BARNSTABLE – Cape Cod Community College’s Educational Foundation was recently selected by local Stop & Shop leadership as their November beneficiary for their “Community Bag Program”.

The Stop & Shop Community Bag Program supports local non-profits by offering ways for shoppers to give back to the local community.

Through the partnership the Educational Foundation will receive a $1 donation for every $2.50 reusable bag purchased at the Marstons Mills Stop & Shop at 3900 Falmouth Road.

“This year has brought so many changes and difficulties for non-profits at the hyper-local level,” said Kathy McNamara, Executive Director of Cape Cod Community College Educational Foundation.

“We are thrilled to be participating in this innovative program that makes it possible for shoppers to give back to local non-profits while reducing single-use plastic in the environment.”

We appreciate the community support in this important initiative to make a difference,” she added.

To learn more about the Stop & Shop Community Bag Program, click here.

By, Matthew Tomlinson, CapeCod.com NewsCenter

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: , ,
About CapeCod.com NewsCenter

The award-winning CapeCod.com NewsCenter provides the Cape Cod community with a constant, credible source for local news. We are on the job seven days a week.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 