4C’s Hosts Entrepreneurial Course Amid COVID Recovery

HYANNIS – Amid ongoing economic recovery from the COVID pandemic, Cape Cod Community College will host an 8-week remote course on entrepreneurship.

Beginning May 26, the program will help business owners, managers and employees develop behaviors and skills to help them identify opportunities in real-world circumstances.

“We are thrilled to be offering this new program to members of our local business community and employees at all levels,” said Tammi Jacobson, Director of CCAPE at Cape Cod Community College.

“This is going to be a fun, engaging, and really valuable 8-week course that will allow participants to get hands-on with the work. When they’re done, they will be well-equipped to take what they’ve learned and apply to their personal and professional lives.”

The course is eligible for the commonwealth corporation express program funding.