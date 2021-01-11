Community College Offers Free Manufacturing Program

WEST BARNSTABLE – Cape Cod Community College will be offering their Smart Manufacturing Program for free on January 28.

The program is grant-funded, with tuition, books, and course fees all being covered.

Students will receive two certifications for skills related to manufacturing upon completion of the program.

The program also offers an internship with a local employer as part of the process.

An information session will be held January 12 from 6-7 pm over Zoom.

The certification of skills offered is intended to help participants jump-start and/or advance careers in manufacturing.

