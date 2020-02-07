You are here: Home / NewsCenter / 4Cs to Offer Free Dental Appointments for Children During Vacation Week

4Cs to Offer Free Dental Appointments for Children During Vacation Week

February 7, 2020

WEST BARNSTABLE – Cape Cod Community College will provide free dental work for local children during February vacation week.

The Wilkens Family Dental Hygiene Clinic is offering free examinations, cleanings and sealants for children ages 3-17 February 18-20.

Appointments must be scheduled in advance and are available on:

Tuesday, February 18 at 9 a.m., 11 a.m., 1:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.

Wednesday, February 18 at 8:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

Thursday, February 20 at 9 a.m., 11 a.m., 1:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.

Children who are scheduled for appointments will receive an exam, cleaning, fluoride treatment, and toothbrush instruction. A parent of legal guardian must be present.

To schedule an appointment, call the Wilkens Family Dental Hygiene Clinic at 774-330-4371.

There are also a limited number of appointments in the clinic available throughout the rest of February.

