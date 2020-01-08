You are here: Home / NewsCenter / 4th Massachusetts Resident Dies of Vaping-related Illness

4th Massachusetts Resident Dies of Vaping-related Illness

January 8, 2020

BOSTON (AP) – State public health officials say a fourth Massachusetts resident has died from a vaping-related lung illness.

The state Public Health Department announced Wednesday that the patient, a man in his 70s from Middlesex County, reported vaping products containing THC, the active ingredient in marijuana.

Massachusetts has now reported 36 confirmed cases and 73 probable cases of vaping-associated lung illnesses to the federal Centers for Diseases Control and Prevention.

Of those 109 cases, 55 are men and 54 are women.

A little more than half are under age 30.

Brian Merchant

Brian Merchant grew up in Central Massachusetts and now lives in South Dennis on the Cape. He has been part of the news team in the CapeCod.com NewsCenter since the spring of 2014. He studied radio broadcasting at the University of Tennessee.


