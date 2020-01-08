4th Massachusetts Resident Dies of Vaping-related Illness

BOSTON (AP) – State public health officials say a fourth Massachusetts resident has died from a vaping-related lung illness.

The state Public Health Department announced Wednesday that the patient, a man in his 70s from Middlesex County, reported vaping products containing THC, the active ingredient in marijuana.

Massachusetts has now reported 36 confirmed cases and 73 probable cases of vaping-associated lung illnesses to the federal Centers for Diseases Control and Prevention.

Of those 109 cases, 55 are men and 54 are women.

A little more than half are under age 30.