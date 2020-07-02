5 More COVID-19 Cases, 2 Additional Deaths Reported on Cape

BOSTON-Five additional coronavirus cases and two more virus fatalities were reported within Barnstable County on Thursday by the Massachusetts Department of Public Health (DPH).

To date, 1,547 coronavirus cases have been reported on Cape Cod while 147 people on the Cape have died due to COVID-19.

The Islands saw no additional cases or fatalities reported on Thursday.

8,132 coronavirus fatalities have been reported across the state.

In Massachusetts, the seven day weighted average rate of positive molecular tests and the three day average of coronavirus deaths have both declined since April 15 by 94% and 88% respectively.

According to the DPH, the statewide hospitalization rate is at around 0.62%, and there are four people at either Cape Cod Hospital or Falmouth Hospital currently being treated for COVID-19.

For more information, visit the DPH’s website by clicking here.