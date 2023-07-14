53 Local Police Officers Graduate from Academy

BARNSTABLE –Fifty-three police officers recently graduated from the Municipal Police Training Committee Plymouth Police Academy as a part of their 74th Recruit Officer Class (ROC).

Successfully completing over 20 weeks of intensive, standardized training in all aspects of law enforcement to graduate, they will now serve as full-time officers representing 24 police agencies across Massachusetts.

“The latest MPTC graduating class represents our investment in the future generation of public safety leaders who are well-prepared to protect and serve their communities and advance public safety across the commonwealth,” said MPTC Executive Director Robert Ferullo.

“I commend their commitment to meeting our statewide professional training standards, which has prepared these officers to provide communities with exceptional policing services by putting into practice the advanced skills, values, and principles engrained throughout their training,” Ferullo said.

The graduating class of the 74th ROC took an oath and received their badges for service at the ceremony located at the Plymouth Memorial Hall.

Officers will be representing many police departments and agencies including Barnstable, Chatham, Nantucket, Provincetown, Sandwich, and Truro among others.

They are the first officers to graduate from MPTC-operated academies in the training year 2023-2024.