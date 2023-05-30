Three Sandwich Non-Profits Get Grant Funding

YARMOUTH – An amount of $5,800 in grants was recently awarded by the Fund for Sandwich of The Cape Cod Foundation to three nonprofit organizations serving the community.

The three organizations receiving funds include the Sandwich Recreation Department, Sandwich Council on Aging, and Sandwich for All.

More than $74,000 in grants have been awarded by the Fund for Sandwich to local nonprofit organizations doing work in multiple areas of the community.

Community development, health and human services, education, and the environment are some of the areas that the grant money has been able to help.

The Fund’s Advisory Committee is continuing to seek private donations to help support the wide range of nonprofits serving the Sandwich community.

For more information on the foundation visit their website.

More stories from CapeCod.com: