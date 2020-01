NEW SEABURY – The 5th Annual Cape Cod Chili Challenge is being held later this month, and this year all proceeds will go towards The Boys and Girls Clubs of Cape Cod and the Falmouth Service center.

The event features chili from 30 restaurants and amateurs, free food from Estia, free Ice Cream from Emack and Bolio’s, a cash bar and music provided by The Grab Brothers.

The event is a 21 plus event and Tickets are $40 dollars.