5th Annual Santana Fund Benefit is Next Sunday

March 15, 2020

ORLEANS-The 5th annual Santana Fund Benefit will be held Sunday, March 22, at the Hog Island Beer Co. from 1 to 5 p.m.

Hosted by the Animal Hospital of Orleans, the event will benefit the funding for life-saving care that pets need. The Santana Fund was founded to aid owners who need assistance with veterinary bills for major procedures and to preserve the bond owners have with their pets.

The Animal Hospital of Orleans will match all donations.

The Grab Brothers Band will be featured at the event, which will also have raffles, silent auctions, and more.

A suggested $5 donation at the door includes a raffle ticket and a musical bingo card.

For more information, visit www.animalhospitaloforleans.com.

About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


