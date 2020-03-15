5th Annual Santana Fund Benefit is Next Sunday

ORLEANS-The 5th annual Santana Fund Benefit will be held Sunday, March 22, at the Hog Island Beer Co. from 1 to 5 p.m.

Hosted by the Animal Hospital of Orleans, the event will benefit the funding for life-saving care that pets need. The Santana Fund was founded to aid owners who need assistance with veterinary bills for major procedures and to preserve the bond owners have with their pets.

The Animal Hospital of Orleans will match all donations.

The Grab Brothers Band will be featured at the event, which will also have raffles, silent auctions, and more.

A suggested $5 donation at the door includes a raffle ticket and a musical bingo card.

For more information, visit www.animalhospitaloforleans.com.