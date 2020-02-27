You are here: Home / NewsCenter / 5th Massachusetts Resident Dies from Vaping Illness

5th Massachusetts Resident Dies from Vaping Illness

February 27, 2020

Massachusetts State House.

BOSTON (AP) — State public health officials in Massachusetts say a fifth state resident has died of a vaping-related lung injury.

The state Department of Public Health said Wednesday the man in his 40s from Suffolk County reported vaping THC, an active ingredient found in marijuana.

Massachusetts has now reported 46 confirmed cases of e-cigarette or vaping-associated lung injury to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention since Sept. 11.

In addition, 81 probable cases in Massachusetts have been reported to the CDC. Of the five deaths, three have been connected to the vaping of THC.

