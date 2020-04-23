$6,000 Granted by Gannon Memorial Fund

SOUTH YARMOUTH – Eight local organizations have received grants totaling $6,000 from the Sean M. Gannon Memorial Fund of the Cape Cod Foundation.

The money will be utilized to help these organization with their operations, along with other essential needs that have developed due to COVID-19.

The fund was created in memory of Yarmouth Police K9 Officer Sean Gannon.

The following organizations received grants from the Sean M. Gannon Memorial Fund, according to a press release from the Cape Cod Foundation:

-Big Brothers Big Sisters of Cape Cod and the Islands: $500 to support youth mentoring

-The Cape Cod Foundation: $500 for the Strategic Emergency Response Fund

-Cape Cod Times Needy Fund: $1,000 for the Cape and Islands Major Crisis Relief Fund

-Community Foundation of Southeastern MA: $500 for the Southcoast Emergency Response Fund

-Southcoast Health: $1,500 to support the impacts of COVID-19

-Stonehill College: $500 to provide financial assistance for students in need

-Westfield State University: $1,000 to support the K9 Sgt. Sean Gannon Scholarship for criminal justice students

-YMCA Cape Cod: $500 to support childcare for essential workers