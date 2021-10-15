Section of Route 6A in Sandwich to Temporarily Close Starting Monday

SANDWICH – A portion of Route 6A in Sandwich will be temporarily closed beginning on Monday, October 18.

The road will be closed to access between Quaker Meeting House Road and Old Main Street, a stretch that spans roughly a mile and a half.

Workers with Mass Highway will be replacing a culvert within the Gully Lane area.

Access will be restricted to residents only.

Galloping Hills access will be available through Charles Street, while both Gully Lane and Chipman Road will be closed to those entering or leaving the neighborhood. Police details will be present to assist traffic.

The Sandwich Police Department anticipates that work will be done by Friday, October 22.