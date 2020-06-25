7th Annual Commonwealth Heroines of Massachusetts Celebration Includes Cape Recipients

BOSTON – A number of local dignitaries were honored by the state on Wednesday at the 7th Annual Commonwealth Heroines of Massachusetts virtual celebration.

Cape Cod Chamber CEO Wendy Northcross, Falmouth VIPS Executive Director Tracey Crago, Cape Cod Canal Region Chamber CEO and President Marie Oliva, Brewster resident Marie Enochty, Town of Barnstable Director of Communications Lynne Poyant and Virginia Locke with the Friends of Crosby Mansion were recognized.

Crago was recommended State Rep. Dylan Fernandes, Enochty was recommended by Cape and Islands State Senator Julian Cyr, State Rep. Tim Whelan recommended Locke, Northcross was recommended by State Rep. Sarah Peake, Oliva was recommended by State Rep. David Vieira and Poyant was recommended by State Rep. Will Crocker.

The event was held by the Massachusetts Commission on the Status of Women (MCSW) and is held every year to honor women from across the state who are positive change makers.

The MCSW is an independent state agency that was legislatively created in 1998 to advance women of the Commonwealth to full equality in all areas of life and to promote their rights and opportunities.

The Commission provides a voice for Massachusetts women and is comprised of 19 members who are appointed by the Governor, Senate President, Speaker of the House of Representatives, and the Caucus of Women Legislators.