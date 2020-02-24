Legislative Brunch Planned For Barnstable Unitarian Church

BARNSTABLE – The Church Women United of Cape Cod, the Cape Cod Council of Churches, and Grandmothers Against Gun Violence will be holding their 7th Annual Legislative Brunch later this week.

They invite the public to join them and local Cape legislators for a brunch and open discussion.

The brunch will be held Friday, February 28 from noon to 2 pm at the Barnstable Unitarian Church.

There is no charge for admittance, though the organization does ask that those interested in attending RSVP by Tuesday.

Attendees can reserve by sending an email to Marilyn Lariviere at mlariv@comcast.net or by calling (508) 776-6059.