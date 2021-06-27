You are here: Home / NewsCenter / 883 Pound Shark Located Near Martha’s Vineyard

883 Pound Shark Located Near Martha’s Vineyard

June 27, 2021

 

Oak Bluffs – A great white shark has recently been located off the coast of Martha’s Vineyard.

The shark, named “Freya”, was tagged earlier this year by researchers in North Carolina.

Freya is just over 11 feet long and weighs in at an estimated 883 pounds.

Scientists at Ocearch theorized in a recent Facebook post that she is following schools of menhaden that have also made their way north for the summer season.

Whether she will remain in the area through the summertime or continue to head north is still unknown.

When she was tagged in March, Freya was at the sub-adult stage of her life, having just aged out of the “juvenile” category.

Beachgoers should be mindful of sharks when entering the water this summer.

Though they do not actively hunt humans, encounters with sharks can be dangerous for both humans and sharks.

Keeping an eye out for sharks, sticking to shallower waters, and heeding shark alerts are important tactics for staying safe at the beach.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter, Top Story Tagged With: ,
About Maura MacDonald

Maura recently graduated college with a degree in political science and a passion for all things media. She also enjoys writing when not in the NewsCenter, working on projects such as her novel and music, and spending time with her dog.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 