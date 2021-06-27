883 Pound Shark Located Near Martha’s Vineyard

Oak Bluffs – A great white shark has recently been located off the coast of Martha’s Vineyard.

The shark, named “Freya”, was tagged earlier this year by researchers in North Carolina.

Freya is just over 11 feet long and weighs in at an estimated 883 pounds.

Scientists at Ocearch theorized in a recent Facebook post that she is following schools of menhaden that have also made their way north for the summer season.

Whether she will remain in the area through the summertime or continue to head north is still unknown.

When she was tagged in March, Freya was at the sub-adult stage of her life, having just aged out of the “juvenile” category.

Beachgoers should be mindful of sharks when entering the water this summer.

Though they do not actively hunt humans, encounters with sharks can be dangerous for both humans and sharks.

Keeping an eye out for sharks, sticking to shallower waters, and heeding shark alerts are important tactics for staying safe at the beach.