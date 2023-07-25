9th Annual OneCape Summit Tackles Local Issues

HARWICH – The Cape Cod Commission will host the ninth annual OneCape Summit on July 31 and August 1 at the Wequassett Resort in Harwich, MA.

Over the course of two days, the regional forum will give information, collaboration, and innovation across the major policy issues and areas impacting Cape Cod.

Both local and national leaders, practitioners, and subject matter experts will be brought together to discuss potential options to solve challenges related to Cape Cod’s unique environment and economy.

“We look forward to engaging with stakeholders from across the Cape at this year’s OneCape Summit,” said Cape Cod Commission Executive Director Kristy Senatori.

“The conference provides an opportunity for those working to address our regional challenges to gather together, learn about new and proven strategies and successes, and partner on solutions to promote a strong and vibrant Cape Cod,” Senatori said.

Dr. David Cash, Environmental Protection Agency Region 1 Administrator, will present as a keynote speaker on July 31 and use his experience in climate change along with water quality strategies to educate the attendees.

Other keynote speakers include Massachusetts Energy and Environmental Affairs Secretary Rebecca Tepper, and Massachusetts Housing and Livable Communities Secretary Edward Augustus.

Registration is now open and available to interested parties on their website.

More stories from CapeCod.com: