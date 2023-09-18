9th Annual Vinegrass Music Festival Date Set

TRURO – The 9th annual Vinegrass Music Festival will take place at Truro Vineyards on October 1 starting at 11 a.m. and will fill the fields with fiddle and guitar once again.

Vinegrass will also be celebrating ten years as an organization and 2023 also highlights awarding over $100,000 in musical scholarships, grants, and instruments to students, teachers, and schools on Cape Cod.

The festival is considered to be Monica Rizzio’s “pay-it-forward” contribution to music.

Rizzio is a Cape-based musician who grew up in an impoverished area of East Texas, without resources as a child to fuel her love of music.

“There is something so beautiful when you see a child enveloped in music, this is all they hear, it is who they are in every breath,” said Rizzio.

“It is difficult to understand as a parent, if that parent doesn’t play music, but that passion needs to be fostered and supported, which is what Vinegrass is all about,” Rizzio said.

Each year, Vinegrass awards several sustaining music scholarships, which follow the students throughout their entire college career.

Vinegrass shows and festivals are free to students aged 15 and younger.