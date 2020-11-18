AAA: Bay State Gas Prices Stay Put

HYANNIS – Gas prices in Massachusetts, according to AAA, have stayed the same compared to last week.

The $2.07 price per gallon of self served, regular unleaded gasoline in the state is five cents below the national average and 49 cents lower than what it was at the same time in 2019.

Mary Maguire with AAA Northeast believes that with coronavirus cases rising across the United States, gas demand could dip in the upcoming weeks.

According to gasbuddy.com, gas prices per gallon on the Cape range between $1.85 and $2.49.