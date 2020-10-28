AAA: Bay State Gas Prices Remain Steady

BARNSTABLE – Gasoline prices in Massachusetts have stayed the same from last week at an average of $2.10 per gallon.

Due to a strong gasoline stock and low demand, AAA says gas prices have remained low.

Spokesperson Mary Maguire says gas demand across the country has reached its lowest mark since the middle of June, and is 14% lower than it was in October of 2019.

The current average price per gallon in Massachusetts is 6 cents below the national average and 46 cents cheaper than it was in the state at the same time last year.

According to GasBuddy.com, prices per gallon on Cape Cod range between $1.89 and $2.49.