AAA Expects Busy Peak Travel In Lead Up To Thanksgiving

HYANNIS – As families prepare to gather for the Thanksgiving holiday, AAA anticipates a busy peak travel period with 55.4 million travelers expected to travel 50 miles or more from home from Wednesday, November 22 to Sunday, November 26.

The high forecast is a 2.3% increase from last year and the third highest overall since AAA began tracking Thanksgiving travel in 2000, behind 2005 and 2019.

49.1 million Americans are expected to drive, representing the vast majority of travelers and a slight increase from last year as the average price per gallon prices of gas at the pump is forty cents cheaper than last year, with oil prices also steadily dropping for three straight weeks.

Despite domestic airfares rising by five percent over the past year, about 4.7 million people are expected to fly, a 6.6% increase compared to last year and the highest number of air travelers since 2005.

Tuesday and Wednesday are the busiest days for air travel, and the most expensive, while Sunday and Monday are the two busiest days to return home.

The remaining 1.55 million travelers are expected to ride on buses and trains or embark on cruises, an 11 percent increase from 2022.

According to travel officials, the marked increase in travelers reflects the public’s greater sense of comfort and safety when traveling as the pandemic becomes a more distant memory.

“The travel rebound after the pandemic continues with more Americans taking a trip to see loved ones or new destinations,” said Mark Schieldrop, Senior Spokesperson for AAA Northeast. “The most popular mode of travel for this and all holidays is the motor vehicle, with Americans set to benefit from lower gasoline prices compared to a week ago.”

Those driving to their destinations are warned to expect significant congestion on roadways on Wednesday, with an 80% increase in travel times in some metro areas.

Drivers are encouraged to travel in the early morning or after six pm to avoid heavier traffic.