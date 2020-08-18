AAA: Gas Prices Down 1 Cent For Second Week in a Row

BOSTON – Gas prices in Massachusetts are down one cent again this week.

It’s the second consecutive week that prices are down one cent.

AAA northeast reports that self-serve, regular unleaded is selling for an average of $2.12 per gallon.

That price is five cents below the national average.

A year ago at this time, the average price in Massachusetts was 56 cents higher at $2.68 per gallon.

“In the last four weeks, motorists have seen prices slowly decrease, despite gasoline demand last week reaching the highest level since mid-March, according to the latest Energy Information Administration (EIA) weekly report,” said Mary Maguire, AAA Northeast Director of Public and Legislative Affairs.

“Gas prices are stalling, if not decreasing, at the vast majority of pumps around the country. We may have seen gasoline prices peak for 2020, barring any major hurricane(s).”

Prices on Cape Cod are between $1.97 and $2.49, according to GasBuddy.com.