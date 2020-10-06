You are here: Home / NewsCenter / AAA: Gas Prices Down a Penny for Third Week in a Row

AAA: Gas Prices Down a Penny for Third Week in a Row

October 6, 2020

Photo Credit: AAA

BOSTON – Gas prices in Massachusetts are down a penny for the third week in a row.

AAA northeast reports that self-serve, regular unleaded is selling for an average of $2.10 per gallon.

That price is five cents lower than a month ago and eight cents below the national average.

A year ago at this time, the average price in Massachusetts was 48 cents higher at $2.58 per gallon.

“Demand is likely to see some declines in the weeks ahead as drivers traditionally take fewer road trips in the fall,” said Mary Maguire, AAA Northeast Director of Public and Legislative Affairs.

“That will mean gas prices are likely to push cheaper throughout the month.”

Prices on Cape Cod are between $1.91 and $2.49, according to GasBuddy.com.

