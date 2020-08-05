AAA: Gas Prices Down One Cent

BOSTON – Gas prices in Massachusetts are down one cent this week.

AAA northeast reports that self-serve, regular unleaded is selling for an average of $2.13 per gallon.

That price is five cents below the national average.

A year ago at this time, the average price in Massachusetts was 60 cents higher at $2.73 per gallon.

“There’s no doubt that this is the cheapest summer at the pump for drivers in more than a decade. The last two months have posted a national average of $2.14,” said Mary Maguire, AAA Northeast Director of Public and Legislative Affairs.

“While we expect to see typical fluctuation, August gas prices are not expected to spike, especially amid increases in COVID-19 cases.”

Prices on Cape Cod are between $1.95 and $2.49, according to GasBuddy.com.