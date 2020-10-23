AAA: Gas Prices in Massachusetts Down One Cent This Week

BOSTON – Gas prices in Massachusetts are down one cent this week.

AAA northeast reports that self-serve, regular unleaded is selling for an average of $2.10 per gallon.

That price is two cents lower than a month ago and six cents below the national average.

A year ago at this time, the average price in Massachusetts was 46 cents higher at $2.56 per gallon.

“Decreases in U.S. gasoline demand, supply and imports pushed the national and 44 state gas price averages cheaper on the week,” said Mary Maguire, AAA Northeast Director of Public and Legislative Affairs.

Prices on Cape Cod are between $1.91 and $2.49, according to GasBuddy.com.