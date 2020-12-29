You are here: Home / NewsCenter / AAA: Gas Prices in Massachusetts Up Two Cents Again

AAA: Gas Prices in Massachusetts Up Two Cents Again

December 29, 2020

HYANNIS – For another week, gas prices in Massachusetts have gone up two cents, according to AAA Northeast.

The latest report is a part of a continued trend throughout December.

Gas prices in the Commonwealth have continued to slightly increase, even with low demand, due to crude oil gains.

Self-served, regular unleaded gasoline in Massachusetts is currently selling for an average of $2.19, which is six cents below the average price nationwide and 37 cents cheaper than what it was at the same time last year.

According to GasBuddy.com, Cape Cod gas prices range between $2.06 and $2.49.

About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


