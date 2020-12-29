AAA: Gas Prices in Massachusetts Up Two Cents Again

HYANNIS – For another week, gas prices in Massachusetts have gone up two cents, according to AAA Northeast.

The latest report is a part of a continued trend throughout December.

Gas prices in the Commonwealth have continued to slightly increase, even with low demand, due to crude oil gains.

Self-served, regular unleaded gasoline in Massachusetts is currently selling for an average of $2.19, which is six cents below the average price nationwide and 37 cents cheaper than what it was at the same time last year.

According to GasBuddy.com, Cape Cod gas prices range between $2.06 and $2.49.